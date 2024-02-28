Saved Articles

Honda civic vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

civic vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Creta [2020-2024]
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc1493 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders44
civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl21
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
775.5 Km1050
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07314,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90011,96,100
RTO
1,85,7201,59,843
Insurance
90,95450,131
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64430,232
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

