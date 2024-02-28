In 2024 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. civic vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Creta [2020-2024] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1493 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4