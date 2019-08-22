HT Auto
civic vs Creta

Honda civic vs Hyundai Creta

civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Creta
Hyundai Creta
S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
₹13.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.5 l MPi Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07316,13,557
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90013,96,400
RTO
1,85,7201,51,350
Insurance
90,95465,307
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64434,681
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

