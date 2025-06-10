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Honda civic vs Hyundai Creta

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Creta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Creta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Creta
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 10.91 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc1482 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Instrument Cluster
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl17.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.5l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Width
1799 mm1790 mm
Length
4656 mm4300 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2610 mm
Height
1433 mm1635 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
430 litres433 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres50 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
46
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack and Greige
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07312,24,825
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90010,90,700
RTO
1,85,7201,21,070
Insurance
90,95412,555
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64426,326
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expired
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