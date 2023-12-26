In 2024 when choosing between the Honda civic and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda civic and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V CVT Petrol, Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less