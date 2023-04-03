City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] T-roc Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.