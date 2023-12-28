In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid Price starts at Rs 18.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. City Hybrid gets a battery pack of up to Lithium Ion. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less