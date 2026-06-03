City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.