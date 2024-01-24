In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)