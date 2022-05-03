HT Auto
Honda City Hybrid vs Tata Tigor EV

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
ZX
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds12.63
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Mileage (ARAI)
26.5 kmpl-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
12V Power Outlets
31
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,47,17412,39,825
Ex-Showroom Price
19,49,90011,99,000
RTO
2,10,9906,230
Insurance
85,78434,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,30026,648
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

