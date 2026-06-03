City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Safari [2021-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1956 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.