City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt 25 kWh Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.