In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs