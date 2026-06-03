City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Nexon ev max Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt 40.5 kwh Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.