City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt 30.2 kwh Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.