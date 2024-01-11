Saved Articles

HT Auto
Honda City Hybrid vs Tata Nexon EV

Honda City Hybrid vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2024, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
V
₹18.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds9.2 seconds
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 VoltLithium Ion
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm127 bhp 215 Nm
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,49,39915,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
18,89,00014,74,000
RTO
2,02,18012,000
Insurance
57,71959,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,19833,234

