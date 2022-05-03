HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid vs Harrier

Honda City Hybrid vs Tata Harrier

Filters
City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
ZX
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harrier
Tata Harrier
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
26.5 kmpl16.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
31
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,47,17416,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
19,49,90014,39,900
RTO
2,10,9901,86,937
Insurance
85,78468,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,30036,446
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Tata Harrier:- Get Exchange Benefits Upto Rs.25...
Applicable on harrierxe & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details