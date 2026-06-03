In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Tata Harrier, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Harrier Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Harrier
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 12.89 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-