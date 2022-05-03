|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.9 seconds
|-
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Electric
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|97 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|26.5 kmpl
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt
|Lithium Ion, Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|₹48,300
