City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Honda MG Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1451 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.