In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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