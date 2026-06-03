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HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid [2022-2026] vs XUV 400 EV

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Xuv 400 ev
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 20 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Range-375-456 km/charge
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt34.5 kWh
Charging Time-6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)

Filters
City Hybrid [2022-2026]
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]
ZX
₹20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm310 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm148 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)-
Battery Capacity
172.8 Volt34.5 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.75 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm148 bhp 310 Nm
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
4583 mm4200 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1489 mm1634 mm
Kerb Weight
1280 kg-
Width
1748 mm1821 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
8No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,04,01416,34,843
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,90015,49,000
RTO
2,15,99016,000
Insurance
87,62469,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,52235,139
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great drive dynamicsImpressive claimed rangeBig on cabin space

Cons

Mundane cabin designPaltry feature list

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV 400 EV vs Tigor EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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