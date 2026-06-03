In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|34.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)