City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.