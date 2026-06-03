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Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Mahindra Scorpio, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Scorpio
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 20 Lakhs₹ 13 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage27.1 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt-
Engine Capacity-2184 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
City Hybrid [2022-2026]
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]
ZX
₹20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)2.2 L mHawk
Battery Capacity
172.8 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.75 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringMulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16235 / 65 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres60 litres
Length
4583 mm4456 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2680 mm
Height
1489 mm1995 mm
Kerb Weight
1280 kg-
Width
1748 mm1820 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
8-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inchNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesNo
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherVinyl
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory & Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,04,01415,75,529
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,90012,99,700
RTO
2,15,9901,93,757
Insurance
87,62481,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,52233,864

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