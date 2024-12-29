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HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Marazzo

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Mahindra Marazzo

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Mahindra Marazzo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Marazzo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Marazzo
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 20 Lakhs₹ 14.06 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage27.1 kmpl17.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1497 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
City Hybrid [2022-2026]
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]
ZX
₹20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl17.33 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)1.5L Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
172.8 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.75 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.25
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16215 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person8 Person
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 liters
Length
4583 mm4585 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2760 mm
Height
1489 mm1774 mm
Kerb Weight
1280 kg-
Width
1748 mm1866 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
AllNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
8No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory & BlackBlack and Beige
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,04,01416,59,902
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,90014,05,900
RTO
2,15,9901,87,738
Insurance
87,62465,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,52235,677

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