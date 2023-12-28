Saved Articles

Honda City Hybrid vs Kia Seltos

In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Kia Seltos, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
₹18.89 Lakhs*
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)G1.5 MPi
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,49,39912,51,215
Ex-Showroom Price
18,89,00010,89,900
RTO
2,02,1801,12,990
Insurance
57,71947,825
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,19826,893

