In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Kia Carnival, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Carnival Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Carnival
|Brand
|Honda
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|14.85 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2151 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-