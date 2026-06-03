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HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Carnival

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Kia Carnival, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Carnival
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 20 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage27.1 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt-
Engine Capacity-2151 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
City Hybrid [2022-2026]
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]
ZX
₹20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)2.2L CRDi
Battery Capacity
172.8 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.75 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringMulti Link
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16235 / 60 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres72 litres
Length
4583 mm5115 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm3090 mm
Height
1489 mm1755 mm
Kerb Weight
1280 kg-
Width
1748 mm1985 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ManualNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
812
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch11 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneTuscan & Umber
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory & BlackTuscan & Umber
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,04,01474,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,90063,91,000
RTO
2,15,9908,27,875
Insurance
87,6242,77,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,5221,61,145
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

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