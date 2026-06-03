hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid [2022-2026] vs D-Max

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Isuzu D-Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] D-max
BrandHondaIsuzu
Price₹ 20 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage27.1 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt-
Engine Capacity-2499 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
City Hybrid [2022-2026]
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]
ZX
₹20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)VGT Intercooled Diesel
Battery Capacity
172.8 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.75 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres6.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16205 R16C
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres55 litres
Length
4583 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1489 mm1800 mm
Kerb Weight
1280 kg1550 Kg
Width
1748 mm1860 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
8-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Ivory & Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,04,01412,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,90010,54,900
RTO
2,15,9901,31,862
Insurance
87,62469,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,52227,021

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda Cars India began deliveries of the 2026 City hybrid in Bengaluru, with senior leadership present at the first handover.
Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit
3 Jun 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 5: Honda City hybrid gets price cut, Bajaj MD interview, Tata Harrier EV reaches new booking milestone
6 Jul 2025
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
The Honda City Hybrid is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh, making it a more tempting buy than before
Honda City Hybrid gets a price cut, more affordable by 1 lakh
5 Jul 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
14 Apr 2022
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
1 Dec 2021
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
2 May 2022
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers