City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Venue n line [2022-2025] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 998 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.