In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-