City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Kona Electric Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Kona electric Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Range - 452 km/charge Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt 39.2 kwh Charging Time - 6.1 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.