In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|39.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs