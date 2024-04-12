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HomeCompare CarsCity Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Kona Electric

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Hyundai Kona Electric

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX, Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Kona Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Kona electric
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 20 Lakhs₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Range-452 km/charge
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt39.2 kwh
Charging Time-6.1 Hrs

Filters
City Hybrid [2022-2026]
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]
ZX
₹20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500-5000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Battery Capacity
172.8 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.75 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm134 bhp 395 Nm
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut Type
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringMulti-Link
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
4583 mm4180
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600
Height
1489 mm1570
Kerb Weight
1280 kg1535
Width
1748 mm1800
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
86
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,04,01424,95,389
Ex-Showroom Price
19,99,90023,79,000
RTO
2,15,99016,000
Insurance
87,62499,889
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,52253,635

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