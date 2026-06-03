City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Elantra Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Elantra Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 17.83 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 15 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Hyundai Elantra, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.