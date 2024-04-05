In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda City Hybrid Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V and Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT.
City Hybrid gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt.
Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage.
City Hybrid vs Creta N Line Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid
|Creta n line
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-