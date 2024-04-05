HT Auto
Honda City Hybrid vs Hyundai Creta N Line

In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

City Hybrid vs Creta N Line Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid Creta n line
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 16.82 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage27.1 kmpl18 to 18.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1482 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
V
₹18.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500 rpm253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)1.5l MPi
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,90,56119,42,966
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,10016,82,300
RTO
2,06,0101,84,230
Insurance
83,95175,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,08341,761

