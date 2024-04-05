In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V and Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT. City Hybrid gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. City Hybrid vs Creta N Line Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid Creta n line Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 19 Lakhs ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 18 to 18.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1482 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -