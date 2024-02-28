Saved Articles

Honda City Hybrid vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

City Hybrid vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid Creta [2020-2024]
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 18.89 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage27.1 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity172.8 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1493 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
V
₹18.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl21
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds10.99 seconds
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,49,39914,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
18,89,00011,96,100
RTO
2,02,1801,59,843
Insurance
57,71950,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,19830,232
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

