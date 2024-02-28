In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid Price starts at Rs. 18.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. City Hybrid gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. City Hybrid vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid Creta [2020-2024] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 18.89 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1493 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -