In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda City Hybrid Price starts at Rs. 18.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel.
City Hybrid gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 18.89 Lakhs
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-