|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|127 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|27.1 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|97 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS6 Phase 2
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Petrol
|Engine Type
|Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)
|1.5 l MPi Petrol
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.9 seconds
|-
|Battery
|Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Motor Performance
|107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm
|-
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹21,49,399
|₹16,13,557
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹18,89,000
|₹13,96,400
|RTO
|₹2,02,180
|₹1,51,350
|Insurance
|₹57,719
|₹65,307
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹46,198
|₹34,681