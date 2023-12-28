Saved Articles

Honda City Hybrid vs Honda Elevate

In 2024 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid and Honda Elevate, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
V
₹18.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl15.31 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
33
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,49,39912,76,892
Ex-Showroom Price
18,89,00010,99,900
RTO
2,02,1801,21,990
Insurance
57,71954,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,19827,445

    Latest News

    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The Honda Elevate is now more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 and now starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000
    7 Jan 2024
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
