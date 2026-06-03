In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Honda civic, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs civic Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Civic
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|16.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Charging Time
|-
|-