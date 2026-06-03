City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs civic Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Civic Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 17.94 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 16.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Honda civic, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.