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Honda city-4th-generation vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Taigun
BrandHondaVolkswagen
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springRear twist beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Width
1695 mm4221 mm
Length
4440 mm1760 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2651 mm
Height
1495 mm1612 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
510 litres385 Litres
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres50 Litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
46
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD Display7" Touch Screen
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75912,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90010,99,900
RTO
71,6361,20,620
Insurance
33,52439,470
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34827,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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