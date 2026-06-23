city-4th-generation vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Polo Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.