city-4th-generation vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Urban cruiser Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.