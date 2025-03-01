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Honda city-4th-generation vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Rumion
BrandHondaToyota
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km923 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Width
1695 mm1735 mm
Length
4440 mm4460 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2740 mm
Height
1495 mm1690 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
510 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
-No
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75911,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9009,79,000
RTO
71,63681,160
Insurance
33,52451,579
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34823,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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