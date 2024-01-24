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Honda city-4th-generation vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Tigor ev
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage17.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EnginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm170 Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm74 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
696 Km315 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Width
1695 mm1677 mm
Length
4440 mm3993 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg1235 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450 mm
Height
1495 mm1532 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres316 litres
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackLight Grey & Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75912,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90012,49,000
RTO
71,63610,730
Insurance
33,52435,201
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34827,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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