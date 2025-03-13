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HomeCompare Carscity-4th-generation vs Tiago NRG

Honda city-4th-generation vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Tiago nrg
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km703 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
Width
1695 mm1677 mm
Length
4440 mm3802 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg1006 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm2400 mm
Height
1495 mm1537 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres242 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres35 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredPiano Black
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
48
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7598,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,19,990
RTO
71,63659,399
Insurance
33,52440,521
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34817,633

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