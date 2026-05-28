city-4th-generation vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 17.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.