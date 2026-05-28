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HomeCompare Carscity-4th-generation vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Honda city-4th-generation vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage17.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Antenna
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EnginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
696 Km250 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Width
1695 mm1677 mm
Length
4440 mm3769 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2400 mm
Height
1495 mm1536 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres240 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackPremium Light Grey & Black Interior
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7598,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,99,000
RTO
71,6369,000
Insurance
33,52436,083
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34818,153
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

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