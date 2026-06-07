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Honda city-4th-generation vs Tata Tiago

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Tiago Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Tiago
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 4.69 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2 NA Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15155 / 80 R13
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15155 / 80 R13
Width
1695 mm1684 mm
Length
4440 mm3813 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2400 mm
Height
1495 mm1535 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres447 L
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres35 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront & Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
46 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7595,28,110
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9004,69,990
RTO
71,63626,300
Insurance
33,52431,320
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34811,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

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