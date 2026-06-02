city-4th-generation vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Safari [2021-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.