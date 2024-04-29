city-4th-generation vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.