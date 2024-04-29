In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3