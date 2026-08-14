city-4th-generation vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation nexon ev prime Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 17.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.