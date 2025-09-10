city-4th-generation vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 17.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.