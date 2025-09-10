In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs