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Honda city-4th-generation vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Nexon ev
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage17.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
696 Km325 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Width
1695 mm1811 mm
Length
4440 mm3994 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498 mm
Height
1495 mm1616 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres350 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Features
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlights
HalogenLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75913,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90012,49,000
RTO
71,63612,000
Insurance
33,52451,857
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34828,229
Expert Rating
-

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