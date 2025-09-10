In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)