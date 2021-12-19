HT Auto
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl17.4
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
696 Km765.6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7598,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,28,900
RTO
71,63657,973
Insurance
33,52431,778
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34817,606

