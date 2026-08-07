city-4th-generation vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.