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Honda city-4th-generation vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Nexon
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl17.44 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Width
1695 mm1804 mm
Length
4440 mm3995 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498 mm
Height
1495 mm1620 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres382 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres44 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7598,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,39,990
RTO
71,63663,019
Insurance
33,52434,377
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34818,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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