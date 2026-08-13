city-4th-generation vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Rapid tsi Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.