In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Honda
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3