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Honda city-4th-generation vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Kwid
BrandHondaRenault
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.0L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15-
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15-
Width
1695 mm1579 mm
Length
4440 mm3731 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2422 mm
Height
1495 mm1474 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres28 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Headlights
Halogen-
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
EMI
22,348NaN
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