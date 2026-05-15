hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carscity-4th-generation vs Magnite

Honda city-4th-generation vs Nissan Magnite

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Magnite
BrandHondaNissan
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl17.9 to 24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl19.4 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.0L Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km776 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Width
1695 mm1758 mm
Length
4440 mm3994 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg1019 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500 mm
Height
1495 mm1572 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres336 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres40 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackStylish Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7596,33,141
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9005,61,643
RTO
71,63634,926
Insurance
33,52436,072
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34813,608
Latest Offers
See All
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 12,000/-...
Applicable on magnitevisia-petrol-manual & 1 more variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-automatic-amt-ez-shift variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-turbo-manual-hrao & 4 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitetekna-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 22,500/...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magniten-connecta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt & 6 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Nissan Magnite in the new Olive Bronze shade.
Nissan Magnite gets new Olive Bronze colour shade
15 May 2026
Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.
Feeling confused between Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite? Which one makes more sense to buy
14 May 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Nissan has attributed the sales surge to the positive performance of both Magnite and Gravite.
Gravite and Magnite help Nissan post 75% YoY growth in April
1 May 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers